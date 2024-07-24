3 players who must look to leave Reading before next season begins

Reading are gearing up for their second consecutive campaign in League One following their well-earned survival last campaign.

Reading struggled at the beginning of the season, certainly not aided by their six-point deduction, although managed to comfortably secure safety led by Ruben Selles to a 17th place finish.

Question marks over the Royals’ ownership remain, but their on-field ambitions are bound to be set on rising further up the third tier table this campaign.

Image courtesy of: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS.

Transfer arrivals are yet to be seen for Selles’ side so far this summer, though departures are likely. Clinton Mola, Matty Carson, Nesta Guinness-Walker and Sam Hutchinson have already been released, the first two of which have sealed free transfers to Bristol Rovers and Grimsby Town respectively, and a few more exits could still be sanctioned.

With that said, we put forward three Reading players who could benefit from moves away before the new season begins…

Dean Bouzanis

Australian goalkeeper Bouzanis joined the Royals from Sutton United in 2022, signing a three-year deal which is set to expire next summer.

The 33-year-old has only made nine appearances since arriving at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, eight of which came during his debut season, having spent the majority of last campaign back on loan with Sutton in League Two.

Bouzanis is unlikely to feature for the first team again with plenty of competition for a spot between the sticks, so now feels like the right time for the former Australia and Greece youth international to part ways.

Whether that be another loan or a permanent exit, it only seems inevitable that he will either be playing his football elsewhere next season or not at all with less than a year remaining on his contract.

Harlee Dean

Another fairly recent arrival, Dean signed for Reading last summer following his release from Birmingham City and put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The experienced defender managed just 16 appearances, however, rarely featuring beyond November for the Royals in what turned out to be a frustrating campaign for the 32-year-old.

Similarly to Bouzanis, the fact that his deal expires next summer may play a part in his destination come the start of the season.

Firmly behind in the pecking order, Dean’s best chance of regular football might lie away from Reading and a departure may suit both parties.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTTERS.

David Button

Certainly a criticised asset during the last campaign, Button follows the trend of recent arrivals that may benefit from departing the Royals.

The 35-year-old shot stopper saw his contract terminated by West Brom last summer and promptly joined Reading on a two-year deal where he would become first choice.

Button featured 38 times in all competitions before being dropped in the latter stages of the campaign with former Manchester United man Joel Pereira taking his place for the final nine League One outings.

With Pereira in pole position to retain his spot and youngster Coniah Boyce-Clarke prepared to be back-up, it could be time for the veteran goalkeeper to move on.