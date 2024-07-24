3 midfielders QPR should consider amid new competition for £1.7m man

QPR have been linked with a move for Sporting Gijon midfielder Jonathan Varane this summer, but there’s new competition to sign him.

QPR are in the market for more new recruits as Marti Cifuentes looks to make further strides forward in his first full season at the helm in West London.

The progress made under his watch last time around has many excited for the future under the Spaniard. However, before hopes can rise too high, there is more business needed in the summer transfer market.

It was said earlier this summer that a £1.7m bid for Jonathan Varane had been rejected and L’Equipe recently claimed that FC Metz had joined the race for the Sporting Gijon central midfielder.

Amid new competition and one failed bid, QPR would be wise to keep alternative options in mind. Here, we put forward three that the Rs must consider as well…

Leonardo Lopes – Free agent

Free agent Lopes seems like an ideal option for a Championship club in the market for a midfield bargain.

He has experience on these shores across spells with Peterborough United, Wigan Athletic, Hull City and Gillingham and has taken himself to a higher level over in Belgium with Cercle Brugge. However, he’s available for nothing after his deal there expired and is yet to land a new club.

Lopes could come in and instantly hold down a starting spot with QPR, all without spending a dime on a transfer fee. The 25-year-old Portuguese ace will have other suitors though.

Andy Irving – West Ham

Irving’s interesting career path means he has gone under the radar somewhat, but he could be a really smart signing for QPR as they look to bolster their midfield ranks ahead of the new campaign.

The Scot, 24, started out with Hearts before a move to Turkgucu Munchen in 2021 and a year later, he switched to Austrian Bundesliga side SK Austria Klagenfurt. An impressive debut year there earned him a move to West Ham, though they loaned him straight back to the club and never formally announced his signing./

Irving managed an impressive 10 goals and five assists from midfield in a competitive league and could be well-equipped for a Championship test. Loftus Road could be a great destination for his next challenge.

Last but not least is another Scot in the form of Lincoln City star Erhahon. The midfielder has become a huge hit at Sincil Bank since moving south from St. Mirren in January 2023.

The 23-year-old looks destined to keep moving through the leagues and given that the Imps have willingly cashed in on Lasse Sorensen and Lukas Jensen, they may be willing to let Erhahon make a step up at the right price.

He could certainly manage the jump up to the Championship and with QPR, he could develop further and become a real financial asset in the near future.