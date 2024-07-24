Free agent snapped up by new club after Preston North End exit

Salford City have lured the winger down to League Two in an ambitious deal as they prepare for their first full season under the guidance of former MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United boss Karl Robinson.

Woodburn, 24, cut ties with Preston North End at the end of the last campaign after they decided not to extend his stay and his contract officially expired in late June.

He has now joined the Ammies until 2026 and has told their website: “I learnt loads under him (Jurgen Klopp), one of the best managers in the world, I’ve played with some of the best players, I just learnt so much, it was a great experience.

“I went off on a few loans to try and get embedded in the Football League, I then got called up for Wales, and that was a very proud moment, and I’ve played under Ryan Giggs which was good.

“He is obviously a legend in the game, we’ve got a good relationship, so that was definitely a pull to come here.”

New move for departed Preston North End man

Woodburn rose up through the academy at Liverpool and was a regular for the Premier League giants at various different youth levels.

He became the Reds’ youngest ever goalscorer back in November 2016 at the age of 17 years and 42 days against Leeds United in the EFL Cup.

The attacker went on to make 11 appearances in total for the Merseyside outfit in all competitions.

Liverpool loaned him out to Sheffield United, Oxford United, Blackpool and Hearts to get some experience under his belt.

Woodburn, who has made 11 caps for Wales, then left on a permanent basis in 2022 and has since been playing his football at Preston.

The Nottingham-born man has since played 53 games for the Lilywhites and found the net on three occasions.

What next for Salford City new boy?

It is a surprise to see Woodburn move to a team in the fourth tier.

However, he is joining a manager in Robinson who he knows already and can trust. He will get plenty of game time with the Ammies as well.

They have underperformed over recent years and will be hoping to claw themselves into League One next term.