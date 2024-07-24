3 Tino Anjorin alternatives Portsmouth must consider after injury concerns

Portsmouth have continued to monitor Tino Anjorin’s situation at Chelsea since his loan at Fratton Park ended earlier this summer.

Portsmouth had Anjorin on the books for the 2023/24 season as they won a long-awaited promotion to the Championship. However, the Chelsea loan man was not involved quite as much as he would have hoped.

The midfielder endured an injury-hit time at Fratton Park, limiting him to 14 appearances overall. It’s not the first time Anjorin has had these issues in his career, and it could impact a Pompey reunion.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTTERS.

After being left out of Chelsea’s squad for their trip to the United States, The News confirmed Portsmouth have continued to monitor his situation. However, they’re keen to ensure any investment, be it in a permanent or loan deal, is worthwhile given his injury problems.

It could mean there are better alternatives on the market for Pompey to turn to. Here, we put forward three to consider instead of Anjorin…

Adam Phillips – Barnsley

26-year-old Phillips has spent much of his career offering goals and assists from central midfield but in a more advanced attacking midfield role, he notched 12 goals and seven assists in 47 games for Barnsley last season.

He has proven himself as an attacking threat from deep in League One and League Two but is yet to get his deserved chance to impress in the Championship.

Portsmouth could offer him just that, adding a new danger from deep to their ranks. He also retains the ability to play deeper if needs be, offering a bit of flexibility for John Mousinho and co.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Luke Harris – Fulham

If the loan market is Pompey’s preferred avenue, Luke Harris could be the ideal Anjorin alternative.

The Fulham prospect has put in some encouraging displays in their first-team since starring at youth level and having grown into his Exeter City loan over the second half of last season, it is said that his club are keen to see him in the Championship.

As a talent who can play on the wing or through the middle as an attacking or central midfielder, Harris could be the ideal alternative for Portsmouth if they opt against a move for Anjorin this summer.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Keegan Jelacic – KAA Gent

Last but not least is a more left-field option, but Portsmouth have used the Australian market before and could dip into it once more for a new attacking midfield option.

21-year-old Jelacic is a highly talented young player who is on a long-term loan from Belgian side KAA Gent to Brisbane Roar. But, having proven himself in the A-League, a Championship move could be great for his development.

He too can play out wide or in attacking midfield, though it remains to be seen just what Gent have planned for the youngster.