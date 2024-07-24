Norwich City have approach rejected for Premier League youngster

Norwich City have seen an initial approach rejected for Wolves defender Hugo Bueno, as per Fraser Fletcher

Norwich City are gearing up for another season in the Championship this summer.

The Canaries are under new management with David Wagner dismissed following their heavy play-off semi final defeat to Leeds United.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Johannes Hoff Thorup is the man in charge now and he is tasked with replicating the top six finish this time around, and potentially bringing Premier League football back to Carrow Road.

Bueno, 21, currently plays for Wolves. He played 21 top flight games for them last season from left back.

He has now made 42 Premier League outings across his career, featuring over 100 times for Wolves across all competitions and academy sides since joining from Spain in 2019.

Norwich City are eyeing a move for Bueno this summer. The Canaries had made a loan approach for the youngster, but Wolves knocked that back.

It remains to be seen whether Wolves would be willing to send their man out on loan this summer, and if they are whether Norwich City would be able to reach an agreement.

Exclusive: Understand Wolves have rejected an approach from Norwich for defender Hugo Bueno. The Canaries were keen to bring him in on loan #WWFC #NCFC @TEAMtalk. pic.twitter.com/iolS5HAUmx — Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan (@FrazFletcher) July 24, 2024

A strong addition

Bueno is a very talented player. The 21-year-old has Premier League experience and whilst he would once again be in and around the first time at Molineux again next year, it may benefit him to be playing the majority of games week in, week out.

Norwich City would be able to offer that and as a side looking to compete towards the top of the division it would be good experience and exposure for Bueno.

Image courtesy of: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS.

His versatility also means he can fill a gap higher up on the left hand side and across a long Championship season this would be valuable for the Canaries.

Hard work ahead

Norwich City exceeded many people’s expectations finishing inside the top six last season and they will do well to do that again this time around.

Hoff Thorup is yet to test himself in English football, but he joins with a good reputation and their is a strong track record of coaches coming to the second tier from Europe and succeeding.

There are just over two weeks to go until the season starts and with over a month before the window shuts there is still time for Norwich City to make adjustments to their squad.