Middlesbrough could land in-demand backroom team member from European club

Middlesbrough are among the clubs looking to land Nathan Kirby ahead of his expected exit from Standard Liege, as per Sacha Tavolieri

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is looking forward to an exciting season on Teesside.

After falling short of their goals last time around, Carrick and co are looking to go again next year and earn a place in the play-off spots. Injuries and departures of key players didn’t help them last season.

Carrick now embarks on his second full campaign at the helm though, and expectations will be higher.

The manager has build a strong backroom team over the course of his tenure to date. Some of those who have played a part in the early years of his career in the dugout have been and gone, but Carrick has been able to source new figureheads to aid his work.

Now, it seems a new man is on the Middlesbrough radar as they look to strengthen the backroom staff.

Writing on X, reporter Sacha Tavolieri claims that Boro are among the clubs looking to land Nathan Kirby, who is currently part of the team at Standard Liege. The Englishman is expected to leave the Belgian side later this week and he is ‘in demand’ in England.

🔴 Infos #RSCL :

🏃🏻 Analyste vidéo du club, Nathan Kirby devrait quitter les Rouches après le match de ce week-end face au #KRCGenk.

— Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 24, 2024

Kirby works as the head of performance analysis with Standard and has previously held the same role – or similar – with Barnsley and Turkish giants Besiktas.

Extra help

Carrick has proven himself as a highly capable manager in his time at the helm of Middlesbrough and the general feeling is that the best years of his Teesside tenure and managerial career as a whole are still to come.

Those around him in the backroom team and former colleagues have been key in shaping his time in the dugout to date.

It means that bringing in a new set of eyes and ideas in the form of Kirby could only help Carrick grow further as a manager. He has been constantly improving in his time at Boro and keeping the backroom team fresh will only help that.

Kirby looks to have interest from other clubs though, so time will tell if he does head to the Riverside as a move away from Standard Liege awaits.

Meanwhile in the transfer market…

While Middlesbrough look into the possibility of adding Kirby to the backroom team, those involved with recruitment will be looking to add some fresh players to the playing squad on Teesside.

Business has been fairly limited, with three new players signing on permanent deals.

Aidan Morris looks to be an impressive addition from Columbus Crew while Luke Ayling’s permanent move from Leeds United is certainly a popular one. The jury is out somewhat on Delano Burgzorg, who showed flashes of his abilities with Huddersfield Town last season but struggled for consistency.