Premier League club hit hurdle in Leeds United star pursuit amid initial talks

Leeds United were 90 minutes away from an immediate return to the Premier League last season; falling just short after a 1-0 loss in the play-off final to Southampton, and Dutchman Summerville played an integral part in their push for promotion from England’s second-tier.

Summerville provided a return of 29 goal involvements – made up of 20 goals and nine assists – across 46 games. That form saw him rewarded with an international call up, earning three caps for the Netherlands’ U21s side in 2023.

However, despite the former Feyenoord winger’s star-studded season, West Ham are seemingly reluctant to meet the £35m price tag set by Leeds United as it stands.

Football Insider states the Hammers are unwilling to pay more than £20m plus add-ons for Summerville, falling far short of his valuation.

A key player to hold onto

If Summerville was to move on from Leeds United, it could prove to be a significant blow to the Whites’ hopes of again challenging towards to top of the Championship.

During his time with the club, he has managed 25 goals and 12 assists in 89 outings on the wing. Losing that calibre of player at any stage leaves a sizeable hole in your side, let alone two weeks before the start of the upcoming season.

The Championship transfer window does not close until August 31st, which would afford Leeds United a number of weeks to source a replacement if the transfer was to go ahead.

However, manager Daniel Farke will be determined to start the season with Summerville in his side. Losing him to a top club remains possible, but there is hope that he can stay onboard.

Summer business so far

As expected, Leeds United have lost some key players following their failure to win promotion.

Spurs have snapped up teenage star Archie Gray and midfield mainstay Glen Kamara has left for French side Stade Rennais just a year after coming in from Rangers.

It hasn’t been all doom and gloom at Elland Road though. Joe Rodon has come back on a permanent basis while Jayden Bogle has signed from Sheffield United, with Joe Rothwell coming in on loan from Bournemouth and Alex Cairns adding cover in goal.

Further signings will be wanted, but keeping star men such as Summerville will likely be the priority. The big asking price looks to have put West Ham off for now, but more admirers could come calling and the Hammers may yet change their position over a potential move for Summerville.