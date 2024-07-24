Leeds United: Everton could make bid for 20-year-old after £50m sale

Leeds United could receive a bid for Wilfried Gnonto following Everton’s £50m sale of Amadou Onana, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post

Leeds United are preparing for another season in the Championship this summer.

Daniel Farke’s side narrowly missed out on promotion last season. They finished 3rd after 46 games and were ultimately just a handful of points behind the champions, Leicester City.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

They have been in the middle of a hectic summer which has already seen several first team players depart Elland Road and more could yet follow.

Gnonto, 20, played 39 Championship games for the club last season. He managed eight goals and three assists throughout. He joined the club whilst they were in the Premier League and immediatewly looked like an exciting talent.

However, he has been constantly linked with a move away for about a year now, and Everton have had long-standing interest.

They have been unable to lodge a bid for the 13-cap Italian international, however they have just sold Onana to Aston Villa for around £50m and it is being reported that money may see them launch an official approach for Gnonto.

The end of a saga

The 20-year-old always seemed likely to leave Leeds United from the minute they were relegated over a year ago, it surprised many that he remained at the club last season.

However, failure to earn promotion makes a departure even more likely and when the Whites are in a position where they need to sell, they could get a decent fee for their Italian attacker.

Farke’s side are said to have replacements lined up already if Gnonto did leave and there is every chance the club would be better off by it.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

However, there are just five or so weeks left in the summer window and given Gnonto has three years left on his contract, Leeds United will be holding out on their price tag. It is simply down to how much the Toffees want the forward man this summer.

Going for the top

Farke’s side will be one of the favourites for promotion this season, however this time they will do good to not leave it down to the lottery of the play-offs.

Leeds United may be in a position whereby they are still completing their transfer business once the season is underway and that may decrease their chances of a fast start as they begin with an unsettled squad.

The season gets underway in just over two weeks time and Leeds United face Portsmouth at Elland Road in their opening fixture.