Chesterfield join ambitious pursuit of Ipswich Town defender

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba is the subject of ambitious interest from League Two new boys Chesterfield , according to TWTD.

Ipswich Town and Chesterfield both won promotion last season, though one rose out of the Football League as the other returned to the prestigious divisions.

The Tractor Boys finished 2nd in the Championship after a remarkable season under Kieran McKenna. The Spireites meanwhile, led by former Ipswich boss Paul Cook, stormed to the National League title to book their EFL comeback.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Now, as they settle back into life in League Two, Cook is keen on raiding Portman Road for a new addition.

According to a report from TWTD, Chesterfield have joined the race for Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba ahead of next season. Kilmarnock have been bidding to get a deal done with Hibernian also keen, but Cook and co have now launched a move of their own.

Chesterfield are said to have the financial power to match the Scottish Premiership sides and it will be down to Ndaba to make his mind up.

As it stands though, it’s Edinburgh outfit Hibs who are the favourites to sign the 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan north of the border with Killie.

An ambitious move?

While TWTD states that Chesterfield have the money to rival Hibernian and Kilmarnock for Ndaba, it’s certainly an ambitious move to try and tempt him away from Ipswich Town all the way down to League Two.

The Irishman has proven himself as a decent asset at both left-back and centre-back while on loan in the Scottish Premiership and has tested himself in League One before.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

As such, moving back down to League Two with the Spireites may not be on his agenda. With that said, you can perhaps see why it’s Hibs who lead the race to sign him.

Nevertheless, Chesterfield will hold onto hope of tempting him in as they gear up for their long-awauted return to the Football League.

Summer business so far

Following their promotion to League Two under former Ipswich Town boss Cook, Chesterfield have made five new signings.

Further additions will be wanted, ideally coming in before the new season begins too.

To date though, defenders Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gordon have arrived from Shrewsbury Town and Bristol Rovers respectively. Tim Akinola is a new option in the of the park and up top, Paddy Madden and Kane Drummond have been snapped up.

Added depth across the pitch will be sought, most notably in defence. Whether or not Ndaba comes through the door though, it remains to be seen amid interest from Scotland.