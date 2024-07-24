Hull City offer contract to Albania youth international

Hull City have offered a contract to Southend United youngster Aiden Shehu ahead of the new season, according to a report by Echo News

Hull City have made a move for the National League prospect as they look to lure him up to East Yorkshire. They are preparing for another year in the Championship after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season under former boss Liam Rosenior.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Shehu, who is an Albania youth international, has been on the books at Southend United since U15’s level and has since risen up through their ranks. However, they could now lose him to a team higher up the pyramid.

According to Echo News, the Tigers have lodged an offer for the teenager. They raided Roots Hall last July for striker Henry Sandat, who penned a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium, before sending him back on loan to the Shrimps during the last campaign.

Hull City eye Southend United prospect

Hull City could see Shehu as one for the future.

If he is to join the second tier club, it is unlikely that he would immediately link up with the first-team.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

Instead, he would probably join the development side with a view to breaking into the senior set-up down the line.

Due to the Tigers’ current threadbare squad, a few youngsters like Sandat, Sincere Hall, Stanley Ashbee, Nathan Tinsdale and Rocco Coyle have been getting minutes during pre-season.

Hull City were beaten 4-0 away at Doncaster Rovers in their last friendly outing but played a very young team.

After Shehu’s call-up by Albania’s Under-18’s last year, Southend United youth coach Danny Heath told Echo News: “We’re all so proud of Aiden and the call up. It’s real credit to him because he’s incredibly hard working. Off the pitch he’s humble, polite and respectful but his work-rate even inspires us as coaches.

“He demonstrates a professional attitude to want to learn and to want to become better.

“Aiden shows good movement to link up the play and to receive the ball from the defensive players to then pass the ball with speed and quality into players that are higher up the pitch.”

What next for Hull City

Time will tell whether Shehu ends up moving to Hull City.

In the meantime, the Tigers are continuing their search for new arrivals. They snapped up right-back Cody Drameh from Leeds United on Tuesday and he has become their second signing of the summer behind Ryan Giles.