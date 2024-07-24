Hull City and Cardiff City keen on Leicester City winger

Hull City and Cardiff City are both said to be interested in landing the Premier League new boy this summer on loan. He helped Leicester City win the Championship title last season under their former boss Enzo Maresca.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

McAteer, 22, made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes in the last campaign and scored seven goals, six of which came in the league. He is under contract at the King Power Stadium until June 2025 and they have a big decision to make regarding his long-term future.

According to Witcoop on X, both the Tigers and the Bluebirds are keen on landing him. He featured for his current side in their pre-season friendly clash away at Shrewsbury Town of League One on Tuesday night as they ran out 2-1 winners.

Football Insider claimed in May that Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United were targeting McAteer.

He has been on the books at Leicester City for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

The Northampton-born man was a regular for the Foxes at various different youth levels.

McAteer then made his first-team debut back in December 2021 in a top flight fixture against Newcastle United.

He was loaned out to Forest Green Rovers and AFC Wimbledon to get some experience under his belt in League Two.

Leicester City’s relegation to the second tier in 2023 gave him the chance to get more game time and he impressed last term.

However, his opportunities may now dry up under former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper.

What next?

Hull City are in need of some more attacking players and could see McAteer as someone to bolster their options going forward.

Tim Walter’s side have recently snapped up right-back Cody Drameh from Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City have made a couple of eye-catching signings in Chris Willock and Calum Chambers from QPR and Aston Villa respectively and are looking to continue their recruitment drive.