Huddersfield Town receive boost in pursuit of Premier League man

Huddersfield Town target Joe Hodge has been left out of Wolves’ pre-season tour as they look to secure a loan exit for him, as per a report by the Express & Star

Huddersfield Town are believed to be interested in a move for the midfielder this summer, according to Football Insider. They are in the hunt for some more signings as they prepare for life in League One next season.

Hodge, 21, spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at QPR in the Championship and made eight appearances for the London club. He has now returned to his parent club but is now poised to head out the exit door on a temporary basis once again.

He is under contract at Molineux until June 2027 so could still have a bright future ahead of him with the Premier League side. However, in this latest update regarding his situation by the Express & Star, he hasn’t travelled to America with the rest of Gary O’Neil’s squad which could open the door for Huddersfield Town to swoop in.

Hodge would be a useful signing for Huddersfield Town if they were able to land his signature.

He would provide them with more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

A switch to the John Smith’s Stadium would help him get some more experience under his belt.

The Manchester-born man started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the academy ranks at the Etihad Stadium.

He was a regular for City at various different youth levels and was loaned out to Derry City in 2021.

Hodge never played a senior game for Pep Guardiola’s side though and left permanently three years ago to join Wolves.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has since made 13 outings for the Midlands outfit.

He was given the green light to head out on loan for the first time in January when QPR came calling.

What now for Huddersfield Town target?

Hodge would get plenty of game time in the third tier so a move to Huddersfield Town would suit all parties involved.

The fact Wolves aren’t taking him over to America suggests a departure is on the cards.