Former Sheffield Wednesday man announces retirement aged 30

Sheffield Wednesday had Joost van Aken on the books from 2017 to 2021 but now, he has retired aged 30.

Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for a new season in the Championship with players sure to be excited for the future under manager Danny Rohl.

However, one man who has been working his way back from a long-term injury is former Owls centre-back Joost van Aken.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The Dutchman has been without a club since leaving Dutch outfit Heerenveen in 2023. He had reunited with his former club in February 2022 but injury cut his 2022/23 campaign short and he has been on the sidelines since.

Now, ahead of the new season, van Aken has announced the tough decision to hang up his boots.

Speaking on Instagram (via The Star), the former Sheffield Wednesday man spoke openly about the challenges he has faced and thanked all those involved in his career. He wrote:

“Dear friends, family, and supporters, it’s time to say goodbye and express my gratitude.

“Football has always been my greatest passion and has given me so many beautiful moments. The idea of playing in big stadiums in front of thousands of fans still gives me goosebumps. I am proud to have fulfilled my childhood dream, but all good things must come to an end.

“I am grateful for everyone I’ve met along this journey. I’ve made lifelong friendships and had the opportunity to explore the world. I want to thank my family, friends, and girlfriend immensely; without their support and love, this would never have been possible.

“The decision to stop wasn’t easy, but the past few years have been physically challenging and I realised that my efforts were yielding less and less. This is the best choice for both my physical and mental well-being.

“I look back on the past with pride and positivity, and I look forward to the future… Thank you all for everything.”

Van Aken’s time at Wednesday

After van Aken had become a regular at Heerenveen after working his way through their youth ranks, Sheffield Wednesday moved to bring the Dutchman in during the summer transfer window of 2017.

It had been hoped that the Haarlem-born defender could become a standout figure for the Owls but unfortunately, injuries hampered his time at Hillsborough after joining under the management of Carlos Carvalhal.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

His first season was ended prematurely by a hamstring injury and after 14 appearances in that maiden campaign, he would only play for Wednesday another 19 times across all competitions.

Van Aken played 22 times while on loan at VfL Osnabruck in the 20219/20 season and one year later, he left Sheffield Wednesday permanently to join Belgian side Zulte Waregem.

His time there was short-lived before a Heerenveen reunion on February 2022. However, further injury struggles emerged and now, he makes the tough decision to hang up his boots.