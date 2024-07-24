Derby County target set for medical ahead of £1.4m transfer

Derby County are back in the Championship following their automatic promotion last season.

The Rams finished 2nd in League One and will be hoping to re-establish themselves in the second tier this season and beyond.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Transfer business is always crucial for any club, but none more so than a recently promoted side who are looking to bridge the gap from one division to another.

They’ve already added some decent players this summer, and a new goalkeeper appears to be next.

Reports broke earlier this week that a deal for Swedish shot stopper Widell-Zetterstrom was edging closer.

Now, reports in Sweden have claimed the Djurgården keeper is set to travel to Derby County for a medical ahead of what will be a move worth around £1.4m.

A strong addition

The 26-year-old has played 84 games in Sweden’s top tier across his career. He has kept 37 clean sheets in those games and this year is boasting another impressive tally.

He has managed seven clean sheets in 14 league outings across 2024 so far, only conceding 12 goals in those games.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Widell-Zetterstrom is yet to test himself outside of his home country, but there appears no reason why he shouldn’t be able to make the adjustment to the Championship.

Finding their feet

Paul Warne’s side will be wanting to avoid the drop this season.

For any newly-promoted club the worst thing that can happen is them gong straight back down and therefore it is imperative they focus solely on survival this time around.

Once they’ve done that focus can then shift to a more long-term plan whereby they progress back up the division.

They will be a good team to watch this season, and with the campaign starting in just a couple of weeks clubs are trying to get as many deals over the line as possible beforehand to allow their squad more time to settle.