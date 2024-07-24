Derby County way off club’s £1.5m valuation of 27-year-old

Derby County are in the market for more new recruits as they prepare for a return to Championship football.

Following the free transfer departure of shot-stopper Joe Wildsmith, more options in goal are needed at Pride Park. The retirement of Scott Loach means just Josh Vickers is available as a senior ‘keeper to Paul Warne as things stand.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

One man who has been linked with the Rams is Danish goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, who is down the pecking order with Premier League new boys Leicester City.

However, it seems as though there are differences to overcome if Derby County are to sign the 27-year-old.

Writing on X, talkSPORT’s Geoff Peters states that the Championship side remain keen on Iversen, but the two clubs are far apart on valuations. Leicester want a fee of around £1.5m for the regular second-tier loan man but as things stand, the Rams are far off that.

Derby County remain keen on signing Daniel Iversen from Leicester but the clubs are way apart on their valuation. The goalkeeper, who played for Paul Warne at Rotherham on loan, is in the last year of his contract. #lcfc want around £1.5m but #dcfc are offering much less. pic.twitter.com/c73RZx5z72 — Mr Geoff Peters (@mrgeoffpeters) July 24, 2024

Iversen spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Warne at Rotherham United, so the two are more than familiar with one another. Work needs to be done if a reunion deal is to be struck though.

Is Iversen needed?

Derby County are in need of a new number one after the exit of Wildsmith. Alongside a man to start in between the sticks, further backup for the incoming ‘keeper and Vickers will be needed.

It looks as though the Rams have found their new starting shot-stopper though. Reports have suggested Jacob Widell-Zetterstrom is set to join from Djurgardens in Sweden, and it seems highly likely that he’ll come in to start at Pride Park.

Image courtesy of: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS.

As such, bringing him and Iversen in may not be the smartest business.

Having two top goalkeepers battling for the starting spot has benefits but given that both would require fees, it would be wise to pick up one cheaper option to keep funds available for other areas of the squad. That seems sensible over spending too much on two ‘keepers, only for one of the two to watch on from the bench.

Other areas to bolster

The goalkeeping position is one that has been a matter of priority for Derby County, but hopefully that matter will be settled soon.

Straight after, Warne will be hoping to have irons in the fire to strengthen other areas of his squad.

While another ‘keeper will be wanted, you have to think more signings at centre-back, out on the wing and perhaps another up top will be targeted. Warne has made some statement signings this summer but depth is needed, so that will be a focus for the remainder of the window.