Chesterfield recruit from Stockport County sustains injury blow

Chesterfield striker Paddy Madden has picked up a calf injury and is poised for a spell on the sidelines.

Chesterfield swooped to land the attacker earlier this summer following their promotion from the National League.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Madden, 34, cut ties with Stockport County at the end of last season after helping them win the League Two title.

The Spirerites’ assistant boss Danny Webb has shared this update on his condition, as per the club’s official website: “Unfortunately, the diagnosis right now with Paddy is that it’s not good; it’s not something we’re very optimistic about and he’ll certainly be out for more than just a few days.

“It’s a real shame. We’re waiting on scan results to know anymore. However, he’s not feeling so positive about it and it’s very swelled.

“It’s obviously a big blow losing him for now because he’s a quality player that we brought in to make an impact, and I’m sure that will still happen but unfortunately it doesn’t look like it will be right at this moment.

“We’ll keep our fingers crossed it’s not as bad as it seems but, whatever happens, we all know he’s a strong character that will bounce back and work hard to be back as quick as he can.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

ADVERTISEMENT

Chesterfield injury blow

Chesterfield will be hoping that Madden’s injury isn’t too serious and that he can return as quickly as possible.

They landed him to bolster their attacking options and to inject more experience into their ranks.

Image courtesy of: ALAN WALTER/REUTERS.

He was a great servant to previous club Stockport County and helped them rise from non-league to the third tier.

The Hatters signed him back in March 2021 and he went on to make 156 appearances for the North West club in all competitions, firing an impressive 65 goals, 22 of which came in the last campaign.

Prior to his move to Edgeley Park, he played for Carlisle United, Yeovil Town, Scunthorpe United and Fleetwood Town after moving over to England in 2011 from Bohemians.

What now for Chesterfield man?

Madden will now be looking to get back to full fitness with Chesterfield after his disappointing injury setback.

Paul Cook’s side are back in pre-season friendly action with a home clash against Derby County this evening. They were beaten 3-0 by Sheffield United last time out.

Their first game of the new 2024/25 season is against Swindon Town at SMH Group Stadium.