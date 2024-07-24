Cheltenham Town edge closer to new striker, medical complete

Cheltenham Town are braced to sign a new striker imminently with a medical already having taken place, as per Jon Palmer

Cheltenham Town will be spending their 2024/25 season in League Two.

They were relegated last season from the third tier on the final day of the campaign.

It was a poor start to proceedings that cost them their third tier status last season and they’ll be hoping to not make the same mistake again.

They’ve already added so far this summer but they appear to be on the verge of another.

Palmer claims the club are set to sign a new striker. The unnamed player has reportedly already completed a medical and had his first training session with the squad yesterday morning.

New Cheltenham Town centre forward has undergone a medical and trained with new teammates this morning #ctfc — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) July 23, 2024

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Time to go

The summer window is well underway and Cheltenham Town have been busy so far.

They’ve seen several key players from last season depart and they arguably haven’t added the same quality to replace them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: ALEX PANTLING/POOL via REUTERS

However, there is still time and with five weeks to go until deadline day there will still be hope that they add a few more in before then.

In transition

Cheltenham Town were doing well in League One to retain their place in the division before last season.

Their resources were always quite small in comparison to their competition and unfortunately for them it was just one year too many.

They will want to earn promotion from League Two eventually, however for now it would make sense for the club to stabilise and build a solid foundation for the future.

The man tasked with bringing stability to the club is Michael Flynn. The former Swindon Town boss has plenty of experience at this level and his expertise should only help the club moving into the new campaign.

It will be interesting to see how they do in League Two this season and whether boss Flynn can do the business this year.

The League Two season begins in two weeks this weekend.