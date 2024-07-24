Cheltenham Town agree deal to sign former Shrewsbury Town striker

Cheltenham Town have agreed a deal to sign free agent Ryan Bowman on a one year contract, as per Gloucestershire Live

Cheltenham Town are looking to add to their forward line ahead of the new campaign.

The club were relegated to the fourth tier last season with their fate confirmed on the final day of the campaign.

Image courtesy of: ALEX PANTLING/POOL via REUTERS

Now, Michael Flynn’s side are in League Two and must ensure they build a squad capable of eventually competing for promotion again.

Reports broke yesterday claiming the club were nearing a striker signing. Jon Palmer said the new player had already completed a medical and trained with the team yesterday, but he remained nameless.

Now, that name has been confirmed to be Bowman. The 32-year-old played 37 League One games last season with his only goal coming on the opening day of the campaign against Cheltenham Town.

He has had a positive record in the past scoring ten league goals in the 2021/22 season in League One, and 27 in two seasons for Exeter City in League Two.

Gloucestershire Live report he has agreed a one year contract with Cheltenham Town and a deal could be announced imminently.

Finding his feet

Bowman struggled for consistency last year.

He very rarely played much towards the end of the season and that was when he was even in the squad, with a fair few weeks spent not named even on the bench.

A drop back down to League Two is probably a smart move for the experienced striker, but as he enters the twilight of his career it remains to be seen whether he can still offer value in goal contributions at this level.

Either way, his experience will be an added bonus to the dressing room but Flynn’s side could do with some guaranteed firepower.

The season ahead

Cheltenham Town punched above their weight in many ways over recent years.

The club did well to sustain themselves in League One, but now they must refocus and rebuild.

The ultimate aim for them will be to make a third tier return, but for now they have to focus on stabilising and laying the foundation to go and kick on in the future.

It’s hard to predict which way their season will go, but fans won’t have to wait long to find out with their opening fixture against Newport County just over two weeks away.