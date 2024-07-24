‘On our list’ – Championship boss confirms interest in Portsmouth, Hull City transfer targets

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut has confirmed Portsmouth target Alex Robertson and Hull City-linked winger Kasey McAteer are on their radar.

Cardiff City are among the clubs to have been linked with Robertson and McAteer, who have been on the radars of Portsmouth and Hull City respectively.

Midfielder Robertson saw his season cut short by injury while with Pompey last season. Such was his success at Fratton Park while away from Manchester City that John Mousinho and co are keen to get him back ahead of their return to the Championship.

As for McAteer, he made his breakthrough with the Leicester City first-team as they lifted the Championship title. Upon their return to the Premier League though, he’s tipped to return to the second-tier temporarily.

Both players could test themselves in the Championship under the watch of Cardiff City, and Erol Bulut has publicly confirmed the Premier League duo are among those on the radar.

As quoted by Wales Online, Bulut said when quizzed on the duo:

“Not only those two players we have a few players on our list. In the press they are mentioned very often and many times, those two players. It is not easy to get that quality of players.

“Sometimes you want players but some small issues come in you have to handle that. For sure they would be a good addition on our system for the team

“But as I said, they are not the only two names on our list we have a few others on our list. We cannot only focus on special names.”

Ideal moves

For Robertson and McAteer, Championship loan moves look to be perfect.

Portsmouth seems like the ideal destination for Robertson given how he performed with them last season and his upward trajectory. However, Cardiff City are in the market for midfield additions and they will be hopeful of getting him through the door ahead of Pompey and any other admirers.

McAteer will benefit from a stint in the second-tier too. He showed he can perform well at this level last season even when game time was a little more limited under Enzo Maresca at Leicester City.

Cardiff have tough competition in the ambitious Hull City, but time will tell just where he ends up.

The summer so far

Thus far, Cardiff City have added only two new to their ranks.

Erol Bulut will be determined to bring more fresh players in as they look further up the Championship table. On the plus side, the two additions made look to be impressive signings who can instantly improve the starting XI.

Calum Chambers has come in on a free transfer from Aston Villa to bolster the defensive ranks and Chris Willock has signed for nothing from QPR too.

Loan moves for Robertson and McAteer would definitely be welcomed but with wider interest in the talented pair, the Bluebirds will have to up their game in the transfer market if they’re to get them through the door ahead of their other suitors.