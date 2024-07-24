Championship side admirers of Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday target after Leeds United exit

Cardiff City are one of a few clubs interested in landing the free agent winger this summer. He is available for nothing right now following his exit from Leeds United at the end of last season.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Poveda, 24, will be weighing up his options at the moment and doesn’t appear to be short of potential suitors. According to a report by the Northern Echo, the Black Cats and the Owls are both keen after he spent the second-half of the last campaign with the latter under Danny Rohl.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Witcoop has suggested on X that the Bluebirds ‘like’ the attacker as well. They have delved into the market so far to bring in winger Chris Willock and defender Calum Chambers from QPR and Aston Villa respectively to bolster their ranks and are in the hunt for more new faces.

Cardiff City admirers of winger

Cardiff City could see Poveda as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

He was on the books as a youngster at Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Brentford and Manchester City before rocking up at Leeds United back in 2020.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

The Colombia international, who has two caps under his belt so far in his career, went on to play 36 games during his time at Elland Road.

Poveda had loan spells away from West Yorkshire in the North West at Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool to get some experience under his belt.

He then linked up with Sheffield Wednesday last January and was a hit during his time at Hillsborough, helping the Owls stay up in the second tier.

What next for ex- Leeds United man?

Poveda has a big decision to make on where he wants to go next.

Cardiff City have made a couple of eye-catching acquisitions already in Willock and Chambers as they prepare for another year under Erol Bulut.

They are now said to be in the frame for Poveda but face strong competition from Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.