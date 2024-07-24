Blackburn Rovers on the brink of 16-goal striker swoop

Blackburn Rovers are ‘very close’ to signing Sanfrecce Hiroshima striker Yuki Ohashi, Alan Nixon has said on X.

Blackburn Rovers are in dire need of some movement on the transfer front as the start of the 2024/25 Championship campaign moves closer and closer.

John Eustace narrowly led his side to safety last time around and he needs reinforcements to avoid another relegation scrap. However, only Northern Irish teenager and backup ‘keeper Jack Barrett have joined the ranks thus far.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

As rumours ramp up regarding a possible Sammie Szmodics exit, the need to find a new talisman has increased further. As such, emerging rumours of a move for Japanese striker Yuki Ohashi were met with great excitement.

Now, writing on X, reporter Alan Nixon states the Blackburn Rovers swoop for the 27-year-old is now ‘very close’.

This one is very close … as the excellent @MarcoMolla is aware 😉 https://t.co/sPt2CIGCSz — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 23, 2024

The story was first reported by journalist Marco Molla, with Nixon providing further information on his Patreon. He stated on Tuesday that the fee was not as high as the one first reported but work had begun on landing Ohashi a work permit.

Ohashi has 16 goals and three assists to his name in 27 games this season. He currently plays in the top-flight of Japan.