Blackburn Rovers dealt blow in pursuit of recent promotion winner

Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a swoop for the League One promotion winner this summer along with fellow Championship side West Brom. However, the pair will now have to look elsewhere for midfield targets in this window.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Brannagan, 28, has entered the final 12 months of his deal at Oxford United and they are now set to secure his future which is a big boost heading into the new season. They risked losing him for free in June 2025 on his previous arrangement.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Football Insider report the player will put pen-to-paper on an extension at the Kassam Stadium amid attention from Blackburn Rovers and West Brom. He has been on the books of the U’s since joining them in 2018.

Blackburn Rovers could have seen Brannagan as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

He is from the North West and rose up through the academy ranks at Liverpool.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

The Mancunian was a regular for the Reds at various different youth levels and went on to play nine times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away from Anfield at Fleetwood Town to get some experience.

Oxford United snapped him up six years ago and he has since been a great servant to the U’s.

He has made 290 appearances for them in all competitions and has scored 54 goals.

Brannagan played a huge role in their promotion last term by scoring 13 goals.

Des Buckingham’s side beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 in the play-off final at Wembley after a brace by departed winger Josh Murphy.

What next for Oxford United

Brannagan has been loyal to Oxford United over recent years and is now expected to prolong his stay there even further.

As for Blackburn Rovers, their hunt for some new faces continues as they prepare for their first full season under former Birmingham City manager John Eustace.