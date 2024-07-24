Blackburn Rovers, Blackburn Rovers dealt blow in pursuit of recent promotion winner

Blackburn Rovers dealt blow in pursuit of recent promotion winner

24 July 2024
2 minute read

Blackburn Rovers target Cameron Brannagan is poised to sign a new contract at Oxford United, according to a report by Football Insider.

Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a swoop for the League One promotion winner this summer along with fellow Championship side West Brom. However, the pair will now have to look elsewhere for midfield targets in this window.

Blackburn Rovers, Blackburn Rovers dealt blow in pursuit of recent promotion winner
Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Brannagan, 28, has entered the final 12 months of his deal at Oxford United and they are now set to secure his future which is a big boost heading into the new season. They risked losing him for free in June 2025 on his previous arrangement.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Football Insider report the player will put pen-to-paper on an extension at the Kassam Stadium amid attention from Blackburn Rovers and West Brom. He has been on the books of the U’s since joining them in 2018.

1 of 20
Blackburn Rovers, Blackburn Rovers dealt blow in pursuit of recent promotion winner

Who is this?

Blackburn Rovers blow

Blackburn Rovers could have seen Brannagan as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

He is from the North West and rose up through the academy ranks at Liverpool.

oxford united
Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

The Mancunian was a regular for the Reds at various different youth levels and went on to play nine times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away from Anfield at Fleetwood Town to get some experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oxford United snapped him up six years ago and he has since been a great servant to the U’s.

He has made 290 appearances for them in all competitions and has scored 54 goals.

Brannagan played a huge role in their promotion last term by scoring 13 goals.

Des Buckingham’s side beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 in the play-off final at Wembley after a brace by departed winger Josh Murphy.

What next for Oxford United?

Brannagan has been loyal to Oxford United over recent years and is now expected to prolong his stay there even further.

As for Blackburn Rovers, their hunt for some new faces continues as they prepare for their first full season under former Birmingham City manager John Eustace.

Leeds United interest in Blackburn Rovers man wide of the mark, report claims
Author
Harry Mail
Harry Mail has worked for The72 since 2017 and is based in the North West. He has also written for the Yorkshire Evening Post, The Star and Lancashire Evening Post among other sites since graduating from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in Sports Journalism. For contact, please reach out on Twitter (@Harry_Mail1).
Previous Article
cheltenham town

Cheltenham Town edge closer to new striker, medical complete

byThomas Kelly-Hansford
24 July 2024
2 minute read
Next Article
salford city

Free agent snapped up by new club after Preston North End exit

byHarry Mail
24 July 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts