Wigan Athletic could throw League One lifeline to player from relegated club

23 July 2024
Wigan Athletic are interested in a move for Fleetwood Town attacker Maleace Asamoah, according to a report by Wigan Today.

Wigan Athletic are eyeing a potential swoop for the forward this summer as they target more additions. They are preparing for another year in League One under Shaun Maloney after they finished 12th in the table last season.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Asamoah, 21, remains under contract at Fleetwood Town until June 2025 but his future is up in the air at Highbury Stadium following their relegation to League Two. They finished in the bottom four along with Cheltenham Town, Port Vale and Carlisle United.

When asked about the player, Maloney told Wigan Today: “I’ve seen the reports, but there’s nothing really to say. He’s a really talented player, but there’s nothing done on that one.”

The Latics have delved into the market to bring in Calvin Ramsay, Michael Olakigbe, Dion Rankine, Will Aimson and Tyrese Francois.

Wigan Athletic target attacker

Wigan Athletic could see Asamoah as someone to bolster their attacking options.

He joined Waterford on loan earlier this year and has since been a hit with the League of Ireland outfit, scoring six goals in 17 games, as well as chipping in with four assists.

Image courtesy of: PETER POWELL/REUTERS.

Fleetwood Town signed him in 2023 and he has since played nine times for the Cod Army.

Prior to his switch to the North West outfit last year, he had previously had spells at Reading, Tottenham Hotspur and Cheshunt down south before heading abroad in 2021.

He moved to Kalamata in Greece before joining Olympiacos Volou on loan.

Fleetwood Town then snapped him up after he caught his eye playing in non-league for New Salamis.

What next for Fleetwood Town man?

Asamoah hasn’t been able to make much of an impact with Charlie Adam’s side.

However, he has been impressive with Waterford over recent times and is showing signs of promise.

Wigan Athletic may have identified as someone who has the potential to improve down the line and boost their options going forward.

Maloney’s men face Blackburn Rovers in a friendly at home this weekend.

Wigan Athletic set sights on move for 21-year-old
Harry Mail
Harry Mail has worked for The72 since 2017 and is based in the North West. He has also written for the Yorkshire Evening Post, The Star and Lancashire Evening Post among other sites since graduating from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in Sports Journalism. For contact, please reach out on Twitter (@Harry_Mail1).
