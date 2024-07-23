West Brom striker wanted by Premier League new boys

West Brom are gearing up for another season in the Championship.

The Baggies finished inside the top six last season, but lost in the play-off semi final to Southampton who went on to earn promotion.

Carlos Corberan’s side are now preparing for another year in the second tier hoping this one will be the one where they finally get over the loine and back to the top flight.

Thomas-Asante, 25, played 41 Championship games last season. He scored 11 and assisted two for the Baggies and has adapted to life in the second tier well since his arrival from League Two’s Salford City.

However, he may be asked to make another step up this summer. Reports claim the Saints are eyeing a move for the striker after Che Adams left for Italy.

The time to move on?

Thomas-Asante is under contract for another year at the Hawthorns, but if there is no intention to renew from either the player or club then this window is the last one where West Brom will be able to bring in a decent fee for their man.

This may tempt Southampton into making a bid knowing they can get him for a slightly cut price this summer.

The 25-year-old hasn’t played as high as the Premier League yet, but his performances last season in the second tier, alongside his age should spread hope that he’d be able to make the step up.

The season ahead

Corberan’s side were one of the best on their day last season, but their best didn’t come too often.

More consistency will be key this year as they aim for another top six finish as a minimum.

The race for a play-off spot in the Championship is always tight, so the stronger they can start the more chance they have of retaining their position later on in the campaign.

There’s just over two weeks left until West Brom face QPR at Loftus Road on the opening day and it will be interesting to see if this Thomas-Asante interest goes anywhere between now and then.