Watford receive €1m transfer bid for star defender

Watford have received an initial bid from Trabzonspor for defender Wesley Hoedt, as per The Athletic

Watford are preparing for life under Tom Cleverley this summer.

The former Watford and Manchester United midfielder is now tasked with leading the team as the Hornets seek major improvements from last season’s finish.

Hoedt, 30, was a consistent and top performer for the club last season. The former Southampton man contributed to six Championship goals in 44 games from defence for Watford.

Reports broke last week linking top tier Turkish club Trabzonspor with a move for the defender. It claimed manager Abdullah Avci had given the club the green light to sign Hoedt and it seems they have now made an offer.

The Athletic report Watford have received an offer of €1m for Hoedt. The Dutch defender has been offered a three year contract from Trabzonspor. However, the report claims this offer isn’t attractive to nor the player, or club and it won’t be accepted.

An important player

Hoedt adds experience to the defence and his performances last season prove he isn’t someone who needs to be shipped off this summer.

Watford may be tempted with the right offer given he has now less than 12 months left on his contract, but it is a positive sign that they haven’t jumped at the first offer.

It’s also good for Watford that the report states the offer didn’t interest Hoedt either. It shows the experienced defender is evidently quite settled at Vicarage Road and he isn’t looking to force a move away.

A long road ahead

Cleverley is embarking on his first season as a manager. This Watford side finished 15th last season and he knows the importance of improving on that this year.

The Hornets are notorious for not giving managers much time, but it would be hoped that due to Cleverley’s inexperience and the club’s woeful season last time around that the board will allow him time to find his feet in his new position.

The end goal for the club will ultimately be promotion, however it’s a big bridge to cross in one summer having just finished 15th. So, realistically any step closer to that end goal this season would be a success and in many ways the lack of pressure to achieve a top six finish may help Cleverley settle down as boss.