Swansea City set to raid Championship rival for 30-year-old ace

Swansea City, who are now preparing for their seventh consecutive Championship campaign, said goodbye to loanee Carl Rushworth after the youngster returned to Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of last season.

The former England youth international featured 48 times for the Swans in all competitions last season, leaving a big spot to be filled.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Now though, it seems as though the South Welsh outfit have got their man. BBC Sport Wales reporter Mitchelmore has today claimed that Burnley shot-stopper Lawrence Vigouroux is on his way to the Swansea.com Stadium to reunite with manager Luke Williams.

He is set to join Andy Fisher and Nathan Broome as part of the goalkeepers’ union in order to provide competition for a starting spot ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Vigouroux’s career so far…

Having spent time with both Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in his academy days, the former Chile youth international spent time on loan with Hyde United before switching North London for Merseyside.

He joined Liverpool in 2014, where he would only feature for their U21s, and spent further time on loan with Swindon Town during the 2015/16 season.

Vigouroux’s spell with Swindon was a success, so much so that the Robins signed him permanently in 2016 where he was a first team regular during Williams’ time in charge.

The shot stopper stuck with Swindon until 2019, which included a loan spell with Waterford in 2018, before moving overseas to join Chilean outfit Everton de Vina del Mar. Having failed to make a single appearance in South America, the former Liverpool man returned to England with Leyton Orient in 2020 and began his most consistent period of playing time to date.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

During three years with the O’s, Vigouroux made 152 appearances and won the club’s Player of the Season award for three seasons running, also making the League Two Team of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.

He joined Burnley in 2023, though has failed to make an appearance for the Clarets and now appears likely to switch to Swansea City.

The summer so far

The Swans have made two new additions so far this summer, heading overseas for both of their recent arrivals.

Central midfielder Goncalo Franco joined from Portuguese outfit Moreirense, whilst Ji-sung Eom signed from K-League 1 side Gwangju FC to strengthen options out wide.

On the departures front, there have been five players to exit the club since last season drew to a close.

Nathan Wood was snapped up by newly promoted Southampton, whilst Przemyslaw Placheta and Nathanael Ogbeta sealed free transfers to Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle respectively.

Striker Jerry Yates has been sent on loan to Derby County for the campaign, with Liam Walsh the only released player yet to find a new club.