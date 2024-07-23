Sunderland man eyed by Manchester City and Liverpool in big summer switch

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson remains a target for Manchester City should Ederson depart this summer, as per HITC

Sunderland are preparing for life under Regis Le Bris this summer.

The Black Cats are gearing up for their third consecutive season in the Championship this summer.

Image courtesy of: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS.

They have just returned from a pre-season trip to Spain and have three friendlies left before the Championship begins.

Patterson, 24, played 45 Championship games last season. He kept 12 clean sheets in the league, once again impressing with his performances.

In the 2022/23 season he managed 14 clean sheets in 46 league outings and he got eight in 20 in League One as he helped guide his boyhood club to promotion.

However, these performances have caught the interest of top tier clubs. The likes of Wolves and Southampton have been credited with interest this summer, but there are two bigger names circling.

Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer. If a deal was to happen HITC are reporting that Pep Guardiola his lined Patterson up as a target to come in at the Etihad. They also claim Liverpool remain interested.

On the right path

The 24-year-old is evidently doing something right to receive the admiration from several top Premier League clubs.

Patterson will likely play in the top flight one day, but whether that be with Sunderland or elsewhere remains to be seen.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

The goalkeeper may become hard to keep hold of should either of the two big clubs decide to lodge as serious offer this summer. This is certainly one to keep an eye on for Sunderland fans.

The season ahead

Le Bris has joined from Lorient and the Frenchman will be hoping to hit the ground running on Wearside.

Sunderland finished closer to the relegation zone than the top six last season and a season like that cannot be allowed to happen again this time around.

The Black Cats must ensure they kick up the division and to do so they will need to bring a few more new faces in during the remainder of this summer transfer window. It is just over two weeks until the campaign gets underway, and there are around five weeks remaining until deadline day.

Sunderland begin their Championship season with an away trip to face Cardiff City.