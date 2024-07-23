Sunderland fight to land Sheffield Wednesday target this summer

Sunderland are gearing up for another Championship season this summer.

The Black Cats are seeking improvements after last season, but still have work to do this summer window.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Poveda, 24, is currently a free agent following his release from Leeds United. He spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and the Owls are trying to get him back on a permanent this summer.

However, fresh reports claim Sunderland are also keen on a deal and he is said to be a leading target for the Black Cats for the remainder of this transfer window.

A solid addition

Poveda struggled to find momentum last season and his numbers to date in his senior career don’t set the world alight. However, he has shown that he is a very tidy player and if managed right then he could be a valuable asset to either the Owls or Black Cats this summer.

He had a loan spell at Blackpool in the Championship where he made 24 appearances and contributed to three goals, but he ideally now needs a permanent club to settle into and allow him to fully focus on his football.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Sheffield Wednesday have been busy already this summer and the pre-exisintg relationship with Danny Rohl and the club may help them in their quest to bring Poveda back to Hillsborough this summer, however Sunderland would be an attractive place for many players and it is certainly tough competition for the Owls.

The season ahead

Sheffield Wednesday retained their Championship status actually beating Sunderland on the final day of last season.

The Owls have made several big moves already this summer and the expectation is that they will quite rapidly climb the second tier table next season.

Sunderland finished 16th. Their campaign was quite a big write off and not much went right for the club on and off the pitch.

However, under the guidance of new boss Regis Le Bris there is fresh optimism that they can begin to climb higher and push back inside the top half.

They still have work to do this transfer window though with only one outfield signing so far in this window.