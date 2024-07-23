Stockport County taking look at new striker

Stockport County are casting their eyes over the striker at their pre-season training camp in Spain. They are preparing for life in League One after gaining promotion last season from League Two along with Wrexham, Mansfield Town and Crawley Town.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Jerome, 37, cut ties with Bolton Wanderers earlier this summer after their play-off final loss to Oxford United at Wembley. They made the decision not to extend his stay and he officially became a free agent in late June as he now weighs up his options.

In this latest update regarding his situation by The Bolton News, he is training with the Hatters ahead of the new 2024/25 campaign. It remains to be seen at this stage though whether the North West outfit will hand him a deal or not.

Stockport County have lost a bit of experience in their squad recently following the exits of players like Paddy Madden, Antoni Sarcevic, Myles Hippolyte and Neill Byrne which Jerome could inject back into their ranks.

The Hatters have brought in 11 new faces since winning the fourth tier title but the majority of their new arrivals are young so they could do with some more know-how as they gear up for life in a new division.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Jerome has made 743 appearances in his career to date and has scored 164 goals.

If Challinor was to sign him, the ex-Premier League would offer competition and back-up to his striking department.

The veteran has played for the likes of Cardiff City, Birmingham City, Stoke City, Norwich City, Derby County, MK Dons and Luton Town in the past, as well as Goztepe in Turkey.

What next for ex- Bolton Wanderers man?

Bolton Wanderers snapped up Jerome in 2022 and he scored four goals in 55 games for the Trotters.

Ian Evatt’s side made the play-offs twice during his time there but weren’t able to get over the line on both occasions.

They have since parted company with the attacker and Stockport County will need to decide whether to offer him terms.