3 players who must look to leave Sheffield Wednesday before next season begins

Sheffield Wednesday have had a busy summer of recruitment but Danny Rohl may turn his attentions to offloading some players soon.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl has been backed heavily in the transfer market. He’s been able to shape the squad to his liking as he bids to lead the Owls away from the relegation picture.

Hopes are high for the season to come with the German at the helm. Having worked so well with the squad he inherited, signings of his own could lift them far up the table.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

However, with signings comes a need to offload, and there could be some Wednesday players who have already played their last competitive game for the club.

As the start of the new campaign nears, we pick out three Sheffield Wednesday players who must look to leave the club before the season begins…

Michael Smith

Experienced striker Smith has had an important part to play at Sheffield Wednesday since joining in 2022 but it could be that he’s surplus to requirements by the time the new campaign comes around.

Charlie McNeill and Jamal Lowe have joined as new options up top and another could follow yet. That could push Smith further down the pecking order and with starts fairly limited under Rohl, he’ll be able to find more minutes elsewhere.

Starting afresh with another Championship side or someone in League One could be ideal, but perhaps that will only come to fruition if another striker is signed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Mallik Wilks

Wilks has shown before, mainly in League One, that he is a seriously impressive player on his day. However, since joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2022, things haven’t worked out hoped.

Injuries haven’t helped, but even when fit there are new wingers ahead of him in the pecking order. As such, he is among those who would hugely benefit from starting afresh sooner rather than later.

A side towards the top end of League One could be ideal for Wilks as he looks to get back on track and if he can return to his best, it might not be long before he returns to the Championship.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Rio Shipston

19-year-old midfielder Shipston has tasted senior action with the Owls before and was among the Sheffield Wednesday youngsters to be involved in their pre-season training camp. However, after an impressive youth career, he may well find more meaningful first-team opportunities out on loan.

A National League loan could be ideal for the talent as he looks to step up his development in the new campaign.

The pre-season training trip represents a big show of faith in his abilities and potential. That must be tapped into by giving him a shot at regular minutes.