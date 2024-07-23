sheffield wednesday, 3 players who must look to leave Sheffield Wednesday before next season begins

3 players who must look to leave Sheffield Wednesday before next season begins

23 July 2024
2 minute read

Sheffield Wednesday have had a busy summer of recruitment but Danny Rohl may turn his attentions to offloading some players soon.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl has been backed heavily in the transfer market. He’s been able to shape the squad to his liking as he bids to lead the Owls away from the relegation picture.

Hopes are high for the season to come with the German at the helm. Having worked so well with the squad he inherited, signings of his own could lift them far up the table.

sheffield wednesday, 3 players who must look to leave Sheffield Wednesday before next season begins
Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

However, with signings comes a need to offload, and there could be some Wednesday players who have already played their last competitive game for the club.

As the start of the new campaign nears, we pick out three Sheffield Wednesday players who must look to leave the club before the season begins…

Michael Smith

Experienced striker Smith has had an important part to play at Sheffield Wednesday since joining in 2022 but it could be that he’s surplus to requirements by the time the new campaign comes around.

Charlie McNeill and Jamal Lowe have joined as new options up top and another could follow yet. That could push Smith further down the pecking order and with starts fairly limited under Rohl, he’ll be able to find more minutes elsewhere.

Starting afresh with another Championship side or someone in League One could be ideal, but perhaps that will only come to fruition if another striker is signed.

ADVERTISEMENT
sheffield wednesday, 3 players who must look to leave Sheffield Wednesday before next season begins
Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Mallik Wilks

Wilks has shown before, mainly in League One, that he is a seriously impressive player on his day. However, since joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2022, things haven’t worked out hoped.

Injuries haven’t helped, but even when fit there are new wingers ahead of him in the pecking order. As such, he is among those who would hugely benefit from starting afresh sooner rather than later.

A side towards the top end of League One could be ideal for Wilks as he looks to get back on track and if he can return to his best, it might not be long before he returns to the Championship.

1 of 20
sheffield wednesday, 3 players who must look to leave Sheffield Wednesday before next season begins

Who is this?

Rio Shipston

19-year-old midfielder Shipston has tasted senior action with the Owls before and was among the Sheffield Wednesday youngsters to be involved in their pre-season training camp. However, after an impressive youth career, he may well find more meaningful first-team opportunities out on loan.

A National League loan could be ideal for the talent as he looks to step up his development in the new campaign.

The pre-season training trip represents a big show of faith in his abilities and potential. That must be tapped into by giving him a shot at regular minutes.

‘Not a match’ – Danny Rohl hints at issue in Sheffield Wednesday pursuit of fan favourite
Author
James Ray
James Ray is The72's Editor in Chief and has written for the site since 2018. Based in Northamptonshire, he graduated from the University of Lincoln with a degree in Sports Business Management and has featured on talkSPORT. For contact, please email james@the72.co.uk or reach out on Twitter (@_jamesrray).
Previous Article
leeds united, Leeds United interest in Blackburn Rovers man wide of the mark, report claims

Leeds United interest in Blackburn Rovers man wide of the mark, report claims

byThomas Kelly-Hansford
23 July 2024
2 minute read
Next Article
luton town, 3 players who must look to leave Luton Town before next season begins

3 players who must look to leave Luton Town before next season begins

byJames Ray
23 July 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts