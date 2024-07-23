Sheffield Wednesday hold early talks with target amid Preston, Derby interest

Sheffield Wednesday have held provisional talks with Rangers man Scott Wright who is set to leave the Ibrox in the coming weeks, as per TEAMtalk

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to make big strides in their Championship performances this season.

Danny Rohl’s side avoided relegation on the final day of last season, beating Sunderland 2-0 away from home.

Now, the German boss has made major inroads in the transfer window and he isn’t stopping yet as he looks to add more firepower to his ranks this summer.

Wright, 26, played 33 games for Rangers last season. He registered four goals last season and is now in the final year of his contract in Scotland.

The Owls were linked with him at the start of the month and it was claimed a contract was offered to Wright, but talk of a deal went quiet.

Now, TEAMtalk have stated Rohl’s side have held initial talks with Wright but no formal offer has been made. They claim Wright has ‘serious interest’ and is set to leave in the next couple of weeks.

Reporter Darren Witcoop has added that Preston North End and Derby County are also interested and the Championship is Wright’s likely destination.

Scott Wright due to leave Rangers this summer with the Championship likely destination. Sheffield Wednesday, Preston and Derby have all made enquiries. All clubs have other options but Wright on the list of targets. Interest also from overseas in the wideman. #pne #swfc #dcfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 23, 2024

A tough battle

All three mentioned second tier clubs will be hopeful of tempting Wright to them this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday appear the most advanced of the trio having held early talks, but realistically that doesn’t mean anything is guaranteed to happen as the Owls do have other targets they can pursue.

Wright will be wanting consistent football wherever he ends up this summer and he will be hoping he can get back to his best upon his Rangers departure.

The season ahead

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to rapidly climb the division this season. The signings they’ve made show their intent and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them enter the top half under Rohl this time around.

Preston North End will be after more consistency. They finished 10th last season, but lost their final five games and without that they quite easily could have been inside the top six.

Derby County meanwhile will be looking to survive. They finished 2nd in League One last season and the Rams will be wanting to establish themselves in the second tier once again. However, the first step to doing so is to survive and avoid the drop.