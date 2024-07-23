‘Not a match’ – Danny Rohl hints at issue in Sheffield Wednesday pursuit of fan favourite

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has said there are some differences between the club and Ian Poveda has they pursue a transfer reunion.

Sheffield Wednesday saw their winter transfer business play a key role in survival last season.

A number of impressive signings made in Rohl’s maiden transfer window helped inspire the survival bid. Among those to make a great impression and become a fan favourite was Ian Poveda, who came in on loan from Leeds United.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Operating both out wide or centrally as an attacking midfielder, the Colombian’s directness and trickery made him a dangerous asset. 10 games only yielded one assist but Poveda was a constant threat.

Reports of a permanent reunion have circulated all summer and his status as a free agent after leaving Leeds United looked to pave the way for a routine return.

However, no deal has been reached yet, and Rohl suggests there’s differences to overcome.

Speaking to The Star, the Sheffield Wednesday boss made no secret of the interest and stated their pursuit is by no means over, but there are ‘some things’ that are ‘not a match’ at this stage. He explainedL

“One the one side we have interest from the club and what we want to do, but then there is the player’s side and the agent’s side.

“There must be a match and maybe there are some things that are maybe not a match and so it is different. In my mind Ian Poveda is not under contract, we will look in the end where he is and what we can do, but it must be a decision together.”

A popular reunion

There’s no hiding that Poveda would be welcomed back to Sheffield Wednesday with open arms.

He cut a popular figure amongst supporters and after some tough times with injury and limited game time, his Hillsborough loan seemed to have injected some energy back into his promising career. The former Manchester City prospect looks primed and ready to kick on after leaving Leeds United.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

However, the signing must be right for both Rohl and the club. If not, then the manager won’t take a risk and move for the talented attacker.

Other options will be in mind in case Poveda isn’t going to return to the Steel City. As for the player, he’ll have other clubs keen on taking him in if Wednesday won’t sign him.

Existing options

Sheffield Wednesday could turn to an alternative target if they want to sign someone in that attacking midfielder or winger mould that Poveda fits. However, they are already pretty well-stocked in that area of the pitch.

New signings Jamal Lowe, Olaf Kobacki and Svante Ingelsson can all play in the attacking midfield role Poveda operated in. Josh Windass is also highly effective there.

Out wide, Lowe, Kobacki, Djeidi Gassama, Anthony Musaba and Mallik Wilks are options, though the latter could depart.

As such, it could be argued Poveda nor any other similar attacker is needed. That decision will be down to Rohl though as he explores further additions to his ranks.