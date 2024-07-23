‘Not a match’ – Danny Rohl hints at issue in Sheffield Wednesday pursuit of fan favourite

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has said there are some differences between the club and Ian Poveda has they pursue a transfer reunion.

Sheffield Wednesday saw their winter transfer business play a key role in survival last season.

A number of impressive signings made in Rohl’s maiden transfer window helped inspire the survival bid. Among those to make a great impression and become a fan favourite was Ian Poveda, who came in on loan from Leeds United.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Operating both out wide or centrally as an attacking midfielder, the Colombian’s directness and trickery made him a dangerous asset. 10 games only yielded one assist but Poveda was a constant threat.

Reports of a permanent reunion have circulated all summer and his status as a free agent after leaving Leeds United looked to pave the way for a routine return.

However, no deal has been reached yet, and Rohl suggests there’s differences to overcome.

Speaking to The Star, the Sheffield Wednesday boss made no secret of the interest and stated their pursuit is by no means over, but there are ‘some things’ that are ‘not a match’ at this stage. He explainedL

“One the one side we have interest from the club and what we want to do, but then there is the player’s side and the agent’s side.

“There must be a match and maybe there are some things that are maybe not a match and so it is different. In my mind Ian Poveda is not under contract, we will look in the end where he is and what we can do, but it must be a decision together.”