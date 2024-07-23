Sheffield United lodge bid for Premier League man as Chris Wilder hunts for more signings

Sheffield United have lodged a loan proposal for Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on X

Sheffield United are keen on luring the right-back to Bramall Lane on a temporary basis this summer. They have so far delved into the market to bring in Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum, Kieffer Moore and Callum O’Hare in this window to bolster their ranks.

Gilchrist, 20, has now emerged on their radar as they look to boost their defensive department. He has been on the books at Chelsea since 2014 and has since risen up through their ranks.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Romano on X, the Blades have submitted a bid for his services. However, so have fellow Championship side Preston North End so there is competition in this pursuit.

The player hasn’t travelled on Chelsea’s pre-season trip to America and will decide his next destination over the coming days.

Sheffield United could see Gilchrist as a replacement for Jayden Bogle, who has recently left for rivals Leeds United.

Serie A new boys Como have also been linked with him recently, as per The Athletic.

He played for QPR before linking up with Chelsea a decade ago.

The youngster has since graduated up through the academy of the Premier League giants and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Gilchrist penned his first professional contract back in 2020 and saw that deal extended in 2023. He made his debut in the same year in a league fixture against Crystal Palace.

He has since made 17 appearances for the London outfit to date and has chipped in with a single goal.

What next?

The fact Chelsea have left him at home as they jet off to America suggests he is poised for a loan exit.

Gilchrist has a big decision to make regarding where to go.

Sheffield United are aiming for an immediate return to the top flight but may need to see off interest from Preston and Como if they are to bring him to South Yorkshire.