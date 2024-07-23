Sheffield United on the verge of £6m swoop after Leeds United hijack claim

Sheffield United haven’t had the most straightforward summer transfer window to date with takeover speculation preventing them from going out and striking permanent deals freely.

However, one man who has been consistently linked with the Blades regardless is Harrison Burrows.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

The left-back starred in League One as he captained Peterborough United to EFL Trophy glory and a play-off finish last season. Along the way, he notched a stunning 12 goals and 18 assists across all competitions.

Such form has had the Bramall Lane faithful excited about his potential signing, so rumours of a late Leeds United hijack on Tuesday will have risen nerves.

However, after claims of the Whites’ interest were dismissed, new reports have stated Sheffield United are on the brink of his signing.

The Peterborough Telegraph states Burrows was in the Steel City on Monday ‘tying up loose ends’ of a move to Bramall Lane and his signature has been sealed. They add the deal comes in at around £3m initially, though the same fee will be due again if they are ‘successful’ over the length of his contract.

The latter add-on will likely be in the form of performance-based clauses, potentially dependent on how well both Burrows and Sheffield United do.

