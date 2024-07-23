Sheffield United on the verge of £6m swoop after Leeds United hijack claim

Sheffield United haven’t had the most straightforward summer transfer window to date with takeover speculation preventing them from going out and striking permanent deals freely.

However, one man who has been consistently linked with the Blades regardless is Harrison Burrows.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

The left-back starred in League One as he captained Peterborough United to EFL Trophy glory and a play-off finish last season. Along the way, he notched a stunning 12 goals and 18 assists across all competitions.

Such form has had the Bramall Lane faithful excited about his potential signing, so rumours of a late Leeds United hijack on Tuesday will have risen nerves.

However, after claims of the Whites’ interest were dismissed, new reports have stated Sheffield United are on the brink of his signing.

The Peterborough Telegraph states Burrows was in the Steel City on Monday ‘tying up loose ends’ of a move to Bramall Lane and his signature has been sealed. They add the deal comes in at around £3m initially, though the same fee will be due again if they are ‘successful’ over the length of his contract.

The latter add-on will likely be in the form of performance-based clauses, potentially dependent on how well both Burrows and Sheffield United do.

A long-running saga

Rumours over a Sheffield United swoop for Burrows have dragged on for some time now.

Given his situation at Peterborough United, it may well have been sorted sooner had there been a bit more clarity over the Blades’ takeover and the funds available. Posh have been willing to let their star man make the step up after he entered the last year of his deal.

Many expected him to jump up to the Championship and this move earns him just that.

Wide interest in his services and the uncertainty at Bramall Lane seems to have left them susceptible to a hijacking, but after rumours of Leeds United’s late move were dismissed and Burrows tied up loose ends in Sheffield, it seems we’re finally reaching a conclusion.

The battle for a starting spot

Despite the fact a decent fee is being paid to bring Burrows in, a starting spot will not be guaranteed.

Sam McCallum has also joined Chris Wilder’s ranks as a new option on the left while Rhys Norrington-Davies will be a candidate there too, although he had impressed as a left-sided centre-back before being cast to the sidelines with injury.

Image courtesy of: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS.

Burrows could always play on the wing or midfield having found success there before. However, while performing steadily, neither role got as much out of him as left-back did.

The 22-year-old will be determined to make a place in Wilder’s spot his own. Hopefully, the focus can turn to that soon after such a dragged out saga.