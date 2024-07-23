QPR face European competition for French midfield target

QPR face competition from Metz in the race to sign Sporting Gijon midfielder Jonathan Varane, as per L’Equipe

QPR are preparing for their first full season with Marti Cifuentes in charge.

The Spanish boss did well upon his arrival to Loftus Road and it will now be hoped a full summer of preparation only boosts their chances of success moving forward.

They have already made a few moves this summer, but are targeting further reinforcements.

Varane, 22, has been of interest to QPR for a short while now. They were reported to have launched a bid for the French midfielder back at the start of this month, but it was knocked back with second tier Spanish club Sporting Gijon demanding more.

Now, it has been said that whilst QPR do still have interest, they are also competing with Ligue 2 side Metz also eyeing a move for him this summer.

A tough one to win

Metz would offer Varane the chance to return and play in his home country and that may be enough to tempt him into a move there this summer.

Metz were relegated last season, losing their final four Ligue 1 games before their fate was sealed. But, given they are new to the second division in France there may be a route straight back to the top tier and once again that isn’t something QPR can offer in quite the same timeframe as their transfer rivals.

However, there are a fair few European players who dream of playing in England and if Cifuentes can persuade Varane that he would be a big part of his plans and the future of the club is bright, then there is a chance QPR could sway him towards England as opposed to France.

A solid addition

Varane would be a good signing. The 22-year-old has plenty of time to develop and he has some top performances behind him.

Last season he made 22 league appearances in Spain, and the year before 17. He is just beginning to be exposed to first team football on a more regular basis and any move away this summer would have to be one that benefits his career.

He is under contract in Spain until 2027, so there is no pressure for Sporting Gijon to accept any bid and therefore they will be looking to hold out for the best offer possible this summer.