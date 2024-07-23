EFL club snap up QPR favourite after summer release

QPR saw popular veteran Albert Adomah leave the club this summer and now, he has completed a move to League Two side Walsall

QPR had winger Adomah on the books for four years from 2020 to 2024, bringing him in on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest.

The Ghanaian star is a lifelong Rs fan and quickly became a popular figure at Loftus Road, both amongst supporters and teammates. He may not have been the electric winger who lit up the Championship at Aston Villa and Bristol City, but he remained a key asset.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

There were memorable moments for Adomah in West London and his leadership and experience made him a key figure off the pitch too. As such, his farewell at the end of last season was an emotional one.

The 36-year-old declared a desire to keep playing though, ideally nearer to his home in the midlands. After linking up with Walsall on trial, the QPR looked to have found the ideal club.

Now, after a trial with the Saddlers, it has been confirmed that Adomah has joined the League Two side.

He has penned a one-year contract, becoming signing number six for Mat Sadler ahead of next season.

More to give

Many players who become free agents at 36 will opt to retire, but that’s not the case here.

Adomah will be a seriously valuable player to have on the books at League Two level. As a winger or wing-back, the former QPR man will offer attack intent and a high work rate. He’ll look to get at his man and his experience at a higher level should mean he finds some real joy out wide.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Perhaps most importantly though, Adomah can quickly become a key figure and leader in the dressing room. He’ll be an exemplary player to have around other players and youngsters, which will be of great value to manager Sadler.

The move suits him at this time in his career and Walsall will be grateful to have him on the books.

Five new signings have preceded Adomah’s arrival at Walsall.

Tommy Simkin has come in on loan from Stoke City but all other signings have been on permanent deals. David Okagbue, Connor Barrett, Charlie Lakin and Josh Gordon have arrived at the League Two club. Key men Isaac Hutchinson and Jackson Smith have moved up to League One though.

As for Adomah’s former club QPR, five new permanent additions have been made there too.

Paul Nardi has joined as Marti Cifuentes’ new number one while Liam Morrison and Heverrton bolster the defensive ranks. Daniel Bennie is a new, youthful prospect out on the wing while Zan Celar looks set to be the new talisman at Loftus Road.