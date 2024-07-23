Portsmouth monitor Chelsea midfielder after pre-season decision

Portsmouth are continuing to monitor Tino Anjorin after he was left out of Chelsea’s squad for their U.S. pre-season trip, as per The News

Portsmouth had midfielder Anjorin on loan for the 2023/24 season, giving him another shot at finding regular minutes away from Stamford Bridge on a fresh loan.

He has previously spent two spells with Huddersfield Town and over in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTTERS.

The 22-year-old has had injury problems before and was limited to only 14 outings with Pompey. However, the talented Anjorin still made a decent impression when fit and still possesses the potential to become a real asset in the years to come.

As such, Portsmouth were reported to be keeping an eye on his situation back at Chelsea. Now, The News states that is still the case, with interests piqued after the Premier League club left him out of their pre-season trip to the U.S.

Anjorin has stayed at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground, perhaps as expected with the talent in their ranks.

He is receptive to the possibility of reuniting with Pompey but the club want to be sure that the investment into a permanent or loan deal would be rewarded if they can manage his injury issues.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Risk vs reward

Portsmouth seem aware that a decision over moving for Anjorin is one they have to weigh up carefully.

ADVERTISEMENT

As touched on before, he put in some promising displays when fit and the reputation he garnered for himself at youth level had many excited over what his senior career could hold. However, injuries have hampered his progress so far.

With Pompey needing to go into their Championship campaign with as strong a squad as possible, they need to be confident that Anjorin will be available as much as possible.

That’s even if this is a loan signing, as the wages may not be cheap. If a permanent deal is sought and a fee is involved, they need to be even more convinced that Anjorin will be available regularly.

If he is though, many will back him top kick on and tap into the potential he possesses.

Current midfield options

The Pompey midfield was key to their success last season, but it’s an area that needs strengthening.

Marlon Pack and Owen Moxon are likely the preferred partnership as things stand. Young new boy Reuben Swann looks to be more of one for the future while question marks have surrounded the futures of Tom Lowery and Ben Stevenson.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Terry Devlin looks to be an exciting prospect but time will tell just how much action he gets next season. It also remains to be seen just where he plays most after some encouraging displays at right-back this summer.

Anjorin’s signing would add some much-needed depth, but even then, another midfield signing could be sought.