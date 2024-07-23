Portsmouth stance on trialist outlined as John Mousinho shares update

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said trialist Sean Patton has given himself ‘every chance’ of landing a permanent move.

Portsmouth have been casting their eyes over the youngster over recent times.

Image courtesy of: ADAM HOLT/REUTERS.

Patton, 17, currently plays for Derry City in the League of Ireland.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Mousinho has said, as per The News: “I think if you’d looked at the Hawks game, you wouldn’t have thought it was a 17-year-old playing in a men’s game. We think the same about him from the Gosport game and also what he’s done in training, so we’re really pleased and positive about him.

“He has given himself every chance. The trialists we bring in, we don’t bring them in for the sake of it. We bring them in with a view to potentially signing them, whether that pans out or not.

“It’s very difficult as a triallist, particularly when you’re now trying to get into a Championship squad. But we’ll review that situation and then see where we go from there.”

Portsmouth trialist latest

Portsmouth could see Patton as one for the future as they look eye more signings.

It is unlikely that he would be signed for their first-team and he would probably link up with their youth set-up with a view to breaking into the senior picture further down the line.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

He has been with Derry City for the past few season and was loaned out to Finn Harps earlier this year to get some experience under his belt.

The teenager has made six appearances for his current side in all competitions to date.

However, it remains to be seen whether he will be returning to them or heading to Portsmouth.

Mousinho’s men won the League One title in the last campaign and went up along with Derby County and Oxford United.

They have a decision to make on whether to hand Patton a contract or let him head back home.

The Hampshire outfit have delved into the market over recent times to bring in the likes of Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy and Jordan Archer, among others, as they gear up for life in the Championship.