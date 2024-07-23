Oxford United launch new bid for League One defender

Oxford United are gearing up for life in the Championship following their promotion last season.

The U’s finished inside the top six in League One and managed to win the play-offs, beating Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers in the final at Wembley.

Image courtesy of: PETER POWELL/REUTERS.

Now, Des Buckingham’s side are preparing for life in the second tier and they are hoping to use the transfer window to strengthen their squad to meet the demands of the higher level.

Gabriel, 25, played 21 League One games for the Seasiders last season. The right back scored twice in the third tier and has been subject to interest this summer.

Oxford United have had an initial bid rejected, and whilst Nixon claims they have launched a new one it reportedly remains beneath Blackpool’s valuation. Nixon states a move to the Championship is a possible one for the defender this summer, but they will need to once again improve their offer to stand a chance.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Lacking consistency

Oxford United’s season this year will be all about survival. They weren’t expected to go up last season and many will be expecting them to go straight back down this year.

Buckingham did very well, but the demands of the Championship aren’t the same and it will be interesting to see how they adapt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabriel has a small amount of second tier experience, but he does lack a bit of consistency in his minutes. He has played for Blackpool since 2021 and in the last three seasons he has failed to register more than 21 league appearances.

Work to do

Gabriel would add a bit of strength and quality to Oxford United’s squad, but they probably need more between now and the end of the transfer window if they want to stand the best chance possible of survival.

Image courtesy of: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS.

There are around five weeks left of the transfer window and with the season starting in just over two, it is vital clubs begin to make positive moves to prepare their squad in time.

The odds are stacked against them, but that doesn’t mean it’s an impossible challenge. Many clubs before them have defeated the same challenges and Oxford United could well be next to do so.