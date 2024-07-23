3 players who must look to leave Luton Town before next season begins

Luton Town are dropping back down to the Championship after one tough but memorable year in the Premier League.

Luton Town enjoyed some great moments in their one-year run in the Premier League but they ran out of steam and were relegated back to the Championship with games to spare.

It marked a disappointing end to the season but having recruited wisely over the past 12 months, they should be well-placed to push for promotion again. There will be stern competition for Rob Edwards and co though.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The squad is pretty well-stocked, so there could be some departures to come before the new season starts.

With that said, we pick out three players who should be looking to leave Luton Town before the campaign gets underway.

Allan Campbell

Edwards has already spoken to confirm that Scottish midfielder Campbell will be free to leave Luton Town this summer transfer window, and he should be looking to get a move done before the season gets underway.

That way, he can settle into proceedings with his new side, settling into the squad and area while learning the ways of his new manager.

Campbell is a well-rounded, energetic midfielder and would be a smart signing for another team at Championship level. Failing that, a highly ambitious League One side could do a deal, or a return to Scotland could suit the 26-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

John McAtee

Forward McAtee is reported to have widescale interest from the Championship and League One after a fruitful loan with Barnsley last season and it seems highly likely that he will make that move.

He has the ability to star elsewhere and with a starting spot at Luton Town looking hard to come by, he could be better off moving somewhere else to find it.

If the right offer comes in, be it loan or permanent, it seems unlikely it will be rejected. It could prove to be the best for a highly talented McAtee who hasn’t had his chance with the Hatters.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Louie Watson

Midfielder Watson is 23 now and after a year on loan at Charlton Athletic for the former West Ham and Derby County youngster, the time to move on may well have come.

He has played Championship football before but with the other midfield options on the books at Luton Town, it seems unlikely that the Irishman will get the game time he needs at Kenilworth Road.

Watson would benefit from dropping to League One for minutes and it would be a surprise if Edwards and co didn’t green light an exit.