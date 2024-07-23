Leeds United interest in Blackburn Rovers man wide of the mark, report claims

Leeds United do not have Sammie Szmodics on their main list of targets this summer, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post

Leeds United are gearing up for another season in the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s side narrowly missed out on promotion last season. The Whites finished 3rd in the second tier, but fell short in the play-off final against Southampton.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The Whites have seen several big names leave the club this summer due to failing to secure promotion, and they are looking to reinforce where appropriate.

One name linked has been Szmodics. Reports came following Ipswich Town’s initial interest. Alan Nixon also claimed that Blackburn Rovers had set a deadline of the end of July for either side to lodge a bid otherwise it was deal off.

However, now the YEP have claimed that reports suggesting Leeds United have formalised their interest are wide of the mark and Szmodics actually isn’t on their list of main targets this summer.

A rollercoaster saga

Szmodics would be a tremendous signing. He scored 27 and assisted four in a struggling Rovers side last season.

It’s no surprise to see his name linked with clubs higher up the pyramid and a move to Ipswich Town is definitely still a possibility this summer.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

However, for Leeds United it seems their focus is elsewhere and it will be interesting to see who they look to bring in and fill some of the current holes left in their squad.

Gunning for promotion

Farke is the ideal man for the Whites to have in search of promotion. His track record at Norwich City is top class in the Championship and they did come so close last time around.

If they can just find that bit more consistency this season then there is every chance Leeds United will be playing Premier League football once again in 12 months time.

However, with just over two weeks to go until the season starts, they still have a lot of work to do to finalise their squad for the upcoming campaign.

It will be interesting to see how their squad looks come next month’s deadline day and how their starting lineup looks compared to the side that faced Southampton in May.

Leeds United’s first league game of the campaign is at home to the newly-promoted Portsmouth.