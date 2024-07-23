Leeds United consider hijack bid for League One captain

Leeds United are in the market for more new signings after a challenging transfer window to date.

Much of the focus has been on the stars who could move on from Elland Road after they failed to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, while the likes of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara have been lost, business looks to be picking up. As the start of the season nears, it will be hoped further new additions will follow Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle, Joe Rothwell and Alex Cairns through the doors.

Now, a new name has emerged on the Leeds United radar.

TBR Football reports that the Whites are considering a late move for Harrison Burrows. Sheffield United have been in pole position to hand the left-back a much-deserved Championship switch but the Whites have made an approach and they could advance their pursuit swiftly.

The 22-year-old is captain at Peterborough United and registered a stunning 12 goals and 18 assists last season, taking the armband halfway through the campaign.

A new star

Leeds United will be hoping new stars can emerge next season with more key players almost certain to move on. And, if a deal was to come to fruition, Burrows could just be one.

After spending much of his youth on the wing or in attacking midfield, the Peterborough United academy graduate has locked down a starting spot at left-back. That attacking style of play ensures he is heavily involved getting forward, hence his remarkable return of 30 goal contributions last season.

For a team brimming with attacking talent like Daniel Farke’s, Burrows could find a lot of joy again.

He has impressed in the Championship before too. In his sole season of second-tier football, he notched three goals and seven assists in 37 games, performing well in a relegated Posh side.

Wherever he ends up next, Burrows will be backed to kick on and find a new level.

Left-back needed

Sam Byram came to Farke’s rescue with some strong displays as a deputy left-back last season but Junior Firpo reclaimed his starting spot upon his return to fitness.

Question marks surround the future of the latter though, and Byram is a natural right-sided player, so another left-back would not go amiss.

Burrows would fill that gap and likely claim the starting spot. He looks primed and ready to take himself to another level as a move from Peterborough United beckons, so it would be a fantastic hijack from Leeds United to snatch him from under the noses of Sheffield United.