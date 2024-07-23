Leeds United make formal move in ambitious Blackburn Rovers star chase

Leeds United will be looking to go one further next season after missing out on an instant return to Premier League football last time out.

After being beaten to automatic promotion by Ipswich Town, the Whites tasted play-off heartbreak once again. They were defeated by Southampton at Wembley, condemning them to another season of Championship football.

Daniel Farke will be determined to leave no doubt by leading his Leeds United side to a top two spot this time around. New signings will be needed to aid their efforts.

Now, it seems the Whites are looking into an eye-catching move for Championship standout Sammie Szmodics.

Writing on X, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook states that Leeds have ‘formalised their interest’ in the Blackburn Rovers star, who is also wanted by Ipswich Town.

Understand #LUFC have now formalised their interest in #ITFC target Sammie Szmodics. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) July 23, 2024

The details of this move are not mentioned, though it implies a formal approach – perhaps in the form of an enquiry – has been made to confirm their interest in potentially signing Szmodics this summer. It will be intriguing to see how this story develops given the top-flight competition for his signature.

An ambitious pursuit

After such a strong season last time around, many feel a shot in the Premier League awaits Szmodics.

His goals almost single-handedly prevented Blackburn Rovers from suffering relegation while Leeds United battled it out at the other end of the table. The 28-year-old finished as the Championship top scorer with a massive 27 goals in 44 games.

As such, Rovers are demanding £20m for his signature. Whether he goes for that much it remains to be seen, but there’s no hiding it will be a costly deal for Leeds United or any of his other admirers.

If someone in the Championship was to persuade him to remain in the second-tier and have the finances to back it up, it could be the Whites. Time will tell just how their interest develops though after making their interest formal.

In need of a sale?

Blackburn Rovers have been in an uncertain financial situation for some time now and given the minimal business so far this summer, there’s concerns over just how much is available to the club.

It means that selling Szmodics could be hugely beneficial, despite the need to retain someone so important.

A big-money exit to Leeds United, Ipswich Town or any of his other admirers could finally free John Eustace some funds to strike deals ahead of the new campaign.

A tough decision lays ahead of Rovers and the formalised interest from Championship rivals Leeds could prompt them into making up their mind sooner rather than later.