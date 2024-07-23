Hull City fringe man on the verge of overseas exit

Hull City winger Jason Lokilo is set to land in Bulgaria tomorrow ahead of a move to CSKA Sofia, according to Sports Digitale

Hull City have signed a whole host of new players over recent years with Acun Ilicali and co putting their finances and vast networks of connections to use.

Last summer was no different with winger Jason Lokilo among those signed. However, it wasn’t long before he headed out on loan away from the MKM Stadium with FC Vizela.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The former Crystal Palace youngster failed to impress with only one goal in 21 outings over the first half of the season and it has been said he could be set to move on this summer.

Now, reports from Turkish outlet Sports Digitale indicate a move is close to being sealed.

Writing on X, they claim that Lokilo will be in Bulgaria tomorrow as he seals a switch from Hull City to CSKA Sofia. It is not said whether a move will be permanent or temporary, but the 25-year-old has only 12 months left on his contract with the Tigers.

Best for all?

Lokilo’s return of four goals and three assists in 16 games while on loan at Istanbulspor came before his Hull City switch. The spell looked to mark the start of an upward curve for the winger, who had bounced around clubs with fairly limited success beforehand.

However, things haven’t gone to plan on Humberside for the winger, and another change of scenery now awaits.

This way, Lokilo can look to get back on track with another fresh start while the Tigers can still recoup some money for his services.

That can then be invested into bolstering other areas of the squad. Tim Walter would surely welcome that given the fairly limited signings in his first summer window in charge of the club so far.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

Well-travelled Lokilo

Lokilo has covered a lot of ground for a 25-year-old, testing himself in a host of new leagues. Should a move to CSKA Sofifa go through, it will mark another country and another new league for the Brussels-born man.

After starting out in RSC Anderlecht’s academy, Lokilo joined Crystal Palace in 2015. Five years there would follow, spending one season on loan at FC Lorient in France before a half-season spell with Doncaster Rovers.

He would join the latter permanently in 2020 but only stayed a year, managing a goal and four assists in 40 games.

Lokilo then spent one year in Poland with Gornik Leczna, followed by another 12-month stint with Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam. That was where Hull City signed him from after his loan in Turkey with Istanbulspor.

After time in Portugal with Vizela, Lokilo now looks set for another new chapter in Bulgaria.