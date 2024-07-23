Hull City to sign highly-rated defender after Leeds United exit

Hull City are in the market for more new signings as they look to improve on last year’s 7th place finish.

The Tigers fell just short of the play-offs under Liam Rosenior and the decision was made to part ways with the popular boss. Tim Walter is now at the helm and this summer window is his chance to make a mark on the squad.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

The start of the new campaign is moving closer and closer and after a number of departures, more players need to follow Ryan Giles to Humberside. Now, it seems a fresh addition is on the verge of coming through the doors at the MKM Stadium.

Writing on X, Hull Live reporter Barry Cooper has said that right-back Cody Drameh is set to sign for Hull City following his departure from Leeds United. The signing is expected to be confirmed as Walter adds another fresh face to his ranks.

Understand Cody Drameh is due to at #hcafc today. Move from Leeds United expected to be confirmed. More @HDMHullCity shortly. — Baz Cooper (@bazdjcooper) July 23, 2024

Drameh has enjoyed a number of successful loans away from Elland Road with Cardiff City, Luton Town and Birmingham City. However, with a breakthrough in Yorkshire eluding him, he moves on this summer.

A deserved Championship stay

Drameh has proven that he’s more than capable at Championship level over the past few seasons.

After announcing himself with an impressing breakthrough while on loan at Cardiff City, the 22-year-old would play an important role in getting Luton Town promoted to the Premier League.

His charging runs up and down the right-hand side made him a threat in attack and an asset at the back too. He was Rob Edwards’ first choice on the right flank as they tasted play-off glory in 2023.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

A spell with Birmingham City last season may have been a bit more challenging. The Blues suffered a shock relegation as Drameh and Ethan Laird competed for a starting spot, but he still displayed while he’s a great asset at this level.

After his Leeds United exit, many would have expected him to stay at this level. He looks to have earned that with Hull City, who are another upwardly mobile and ambitious side.

Crunch time

Hull City are in a vital period. As touched on before, only wing-back Giles has signed after a spate of exits and manager Walter needs to be backed with notable reinforcements.

His squad is looking short in key areas, so business must be swift over the coming weeks.

Drameh’s arrival will add some depth on the right. He’ll likely compete with Lewie Coyle for the place at right-back, though he has operated on the left-hand side when required before as well.

It will be hoped his signing is the first of a few to come before their season’s opening game against Bristol City.