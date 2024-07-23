West Ham attacking midfielder has been eyed by League Two side

Gillingham have taken a look at West Ham attacking midfielder Kamarai Simon-Swyer, as detailed in a report by KentOnline

Gillingham have cast their eyes over the youngster recently as they prepare for the start of the new League Two season. However, it is yet to be known at this stage whether they will be lodging an offer for the Premier League youngster.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

Simon-Swyer, 21, was given the green light by West Ham to feature for the Gills in a recent pre-season friendly clash. He remains under contract at the London Stadium for another year with his deal running until June 2025.

According to KentOnline, the Gills have had him on trial. They have turned to ex-Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner as their new manager after deciding to part ways with Stephen Clemence.

He has been busy bolstering his newly inherited squad and has landed the likes of Jack Nolan and Elliott Nevitt in this window, among others.

West Ham man has had Gillingham trial

Simon-Swyer joined West Ham at the age of eight and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He was handed his first professional contract three years ago.

The Redbridge-born man made his first and only first-team appearance for the Hammers to date in a Europa Conference League clash against FCSB in November 2022.

He has made 73 appearances for their Under-21’s side to date and has chipped in with 16 goals and nine assists.

As well as playing down the middle behind the striker, he can also play on either flank on the wing.

Simon-Swyer was loaned out to Crawley Town during the first-half of the last campaign and played 11 times for the Red Devils, scoring once and assisting twice.

He returned to West Ham in January and his former loan side ended up getting promotion to League One after beating Crewe Alexandra in the play-off final at Wembley.

What next?

It remains to be seen if a switch to Gillingham is on the cards.

If not, Simon-Swyer’s situation will be up in the air. His chances of breaking into the Hammers’ team in the top flight are slim so they would have a decision to make on what to do with him next.